European Union leaders on Thursday proposed temporary measures, including electricity tax cuts, lower grid fees, and state support, to mitigate soaring energy prices triggered by the war in Iran, Reuters reported.

Europe’s dependence on energy imports has left it vulnerable to rising costs after the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed and Iran began targeting energy infrastructure in the Middle East, the report said.

Around one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows normally pass through the narrow strait.