Iran’s mission to UN in Vienna on Thursday criticized IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi for comments on the location of Iran’s nuclear materials and facilities, calling them “deeply troubling."

In a post on X, the mission warned that any unauthorized disclosure of sensitive safeguards information could violate obligations under the International Atomic Energy Agency framework.

Grossi said on Wednesday that the agency does not know the status of the new Iranian enrichment facility located in an underground nuclear complex in Isfahan.

“It is underground, but we haven't visited it yet,” he said, speaking during a trip to Washington for a conference and meetings with officials from the administration of Donald Trump.