Israel’s Ambassador to the United States said on Thursday that Israeli forces had carried out strikes on Iranian navy vessels in the Caspian Sea and targeted commanders and militants linked to Iran’s operations in Lebanon.

"Over the past 24 hours, we hit Iranian navy boats in the Caspian Sea all the way up in the north, after the American Air Force took out their navy ships in the Gulf area in the south, we hit more Basij checkpoints so there could be more freedom of movement of the Iranians," Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter posted on X.

"We hit the commander of the Imam Hussein division, who was just on the job for a week. We see more and more of these commanders hesitant and anxious about taking command," he added.