The United Kingdom on Friday confirmed it will let the United States use British air bases to strike Iranian missile sites and other military targets threatening ships in the Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant expansion of London’s policy on the Iran conflict, Financial Times reported.

US President Donald Trump criticized the move, saying Britain should have “acted a lot faster.” The bases designated for US operations include RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the agreement “for the US to use UK bases in the collective self-defense of the region includes US defensive operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz.”