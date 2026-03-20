The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) on Friday raised the overall maritime threat level to “critical” for commercial shipping across the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, citing repeated attacks on vessels, ongoing interference with navigation systems and heightened risk to port infrastructure.

In its latest advisory note covering JMIC said there have been more than 20 incidents involving commercial vessels and offshore facilities since the escalation of regional hostilities on 28 February, maintaining that the risk of further attacks, electronic navigation interference and operational disruption remains high.

Mariners are urged to stay in close contact with reporting centers and exercise extreme caution when operating in the region.

JMIC said that while commercial traffic continues in international waterways, the volatile security environment requires enhanced risk assessments, careful adherence to maritime safety protocols and vigilant reporting of suspicious activity.