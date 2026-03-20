The Kingdom of Bahrain on Friday endorsed a multi-nation joint statement addressing developments in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the need to protect freedom of navigation and prevent any closure or obstruction of the vital waterway.

The statement, issued in coordination with numerous countries, condemns threats and actions that could disrupt international shipping, global energy supplies, and maritime security in the Strait.

It calls for compliance with relevant UN resolutions and urges restraint to avoid escalation that threatens regional and international stability.

The joint statement issued by the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Japan, Canada, Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czech Republic, Romania, Lithuania regarding the Strait of Hormuz.