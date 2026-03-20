US President Donald Trump said on Friday that American military operations against Iran's "terrorist regime" are nearing completion, with key strategic goals nearly achieved as the US considers winding down its efforts in the Middle East.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Completely degrading Iranian missile capability, launchers and related infrastructure; destroying Iran's defense industrial base; eliminating its navy and air force, including anti-aircraft weaponry; permanently preventing nuclear capability while maintaining rapid US response readiness; and protecting Middle Eastern allies such as Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait" were the objectives Trump listed.

"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not!" Trump added. "If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them."