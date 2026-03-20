Israel's Ambassador to the United States said on Friday that dismantling Iran's ballistic missile program, nuclear capabilities, and proxy support requires regime collapse, as change must come from the Iranian people themselves.

"There are primary objectives and secondary objectives. The primary objectives are absolutely in tandem. The primary objective is, as I said, No more ballistic missiles, no more nuclear tipped enriched uranium, no more support for proxies," Yechiel (Michael) Leiter told NBC News.

"Can that be achieved without a regime collapse? We don't think so. So we need at least for the regime to collapse. Change must come by the Iranian people themselves. So we're not into regime change. We're into regime collapse," he added.