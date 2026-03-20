US President Donald Trump on Friday sent his best wishes to Americans celebrating Nowruz, expressing hope that the Persian New Year would advance “peace and human dignity” amid the Iran war, which he described as a “righteous mission.”

“Nowruz marks the start of the Persian New Year, celebrates the arrival of spring, and acknowledges the eternal triumph of light over darkness. This ancient holiday also serves as a yearly reflection of the power of new beginnings,” he said in a statement.

“As we continue our righteous mission in the Middle East, I pray that this Nowruz will promote the causes of peace and human dignity on American shores and across the world, and that the year ahead will be filled with many blessings,” he added, ending his message with “Nowruz Pirouz!”