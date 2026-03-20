The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned that cyber actors linked to Iran’s intelligence services are using Telegram to deploy malware against dissidents, journalists and opposition figures around the world.

In an alert issued on Friday, the FBI said operatives tied to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) used the messaging platform as a command-and-control system to infiltrate victims’ devices, steal data and carry out “hack-and-leak” operations aimed at damaging targets’ reputations.

The agency said the campaign, active since at least 2023, relies on social engineering to trick victims into downloading malicious files disguised as common applications, allowing attackers to gain remote access, extract files and monitor activity.