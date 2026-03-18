Iran’s intelligence ministry said it had arrested 111 people linked to what it described as “monarchist cells” across 26 provinces, state media reported on Wednesday.

“Forces of the Intelligence Ministry identified and arrested 111 monarchist cells across 26 provinces before they could take action,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said the arrests were part of operations against what it described as “US-Zionist” plots to stir unrest and undermine the country’s security.

The ministry said weapons and equipment including firearms, bladed weapons, stun guns, batons, spray paint, leaflets and face coverings were seized.

Iranian authorities often accuse opposition groups, including monarchists, of links to foreign adversaries and of seeking to incite unrest.