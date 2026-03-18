Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was killed in overnight strikes in Tehran, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.
Khatib, a cleric, had served as Iran’s intelligence minister since 2021 and was seen as a close ally of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
He previously held senior roles in Iran’s intelligence apparatus and judiciary, including positions within the Intelligence Ministry and the powerful Astan Quds Razavi foundation.
Katz said he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had authorized the military to kill other senior Iranian officials on the target list without requiring further approval.
China will continue mediation efforts to push for a ceasefire and an end to fighting in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday, according to a foreign ministry statement.
Wang said the war should never have happened and there was no reason for it to continue.
He made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the UAE president’s special envoy to China.
Wang also voiced support for the United Arab Emirates in safeguarding its sovereignty and security, the statement said.
The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed a Wall Street Journal report that Russia is sharing satellite imagery and improved drone technology with Iran, calling it “fake news.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the report was not accurate when asked about the newspaper’s claims.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Russia had expanded intelligence sharing and military cooperation with Iran, including providing satellite imagery and drone technology to help Tehran target US forces in the region, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Kremlin also condemned what it called the “murder” of Iranian leaders in US-Israeli airstrikes, after Iranian media reported the killing of senior adviser Ali Larijani in Tehran.
“We unequivocally condemn any actions aimed at harming the health of, or indeed murdering or eliminating, members of the leadership of sovereign and independent Iran,” Peskov said.
NATO will deploy another US Patriot air defense system to southern Turkey, the defense ministry said on Wednesday, as the alliance moves to strengthen defenses amid missile threats linked to the Iran war.
The system will be stationed in Adana province, home to Incirlik Air Base, where US and other allied personnel are based, the ministry said.
“In addition to national-level measures… another Patriot system… is being deployed in Adana, in addition to the existing Spanish Patriot system,” the ministry said.
Turkey said last week NATO had also deployed a Patriot system in the southeastern province of Malatya, near a NATO radar base, as part of efforts to boost air defenses.
Ankara, which has NATO’s second-largest army and borders Iran, has relied on allied systems to intercept missiles it says were fired from Iran since the war began.
Incirlik Air Base hosts personnel from the United States and several NATO allies, including Spain and Poland.
Iran, Russia and China are the main external threats to Sweden, the country’s security service said on Wednesday, citing rising espionage, sabotage and influence activity.
The agency said Iran has increased its activity in Sweden, including using criminal networks to carry out violent acts against Israeli interests and perceived opponents.
“Iran, Russia and China are the foremost actors behind security-threatening activity directed at Sweden,” the security service said.
It said Russia remains the most extensive threat, with intelligence efforts aimed at undermining Nato unity, weakening Western support for Ukraine and acquiring technology, while becoming more risk-tolerant in its operations.
China poses a long-term threat through intelligence gathering, economic influence and cyberattacks, including targeting Swedish companies and diaspora communities, the agency said.
The service warned that foreign powers are using a wider range of methods, including proxies and cyber tools, and that the risk of sabotage and other incidents in Sweden remains.
Iran has executed a Swedish-Iranian man identified as Kourosh Keyvani after convicting him of espionage for Israel, according to reports by the judiciary-linked Mizan news agency.
Mizan said Keyvani was executed on Wednesday morning after his death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court. He had been accused of passing “images and information of sensitive locations” to officers of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.
The report said Keyvani was arrested in Savojbolagh on the fourth day of the 12-day war in June. Authorities said the case had gone through legal procedures, but no independent evidence supporting the allegations was made public.
Later in the day, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said in a statement that a Swedish citizen was executed in Iran without naming him. However, it confirmed that the person was arrested in June.
The legal proceedings leading up to the execution did not meet the standards of due process, she added.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency said Keyvani had been detained by the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence arm and was found with cash, vehicles and what it described as advanced communication and surveillance equipment.
Tasnim also reported that he had allegedly been recruited through online contact and trained abroad before returning to Iran, though these claims could not be independently verified.
Keyvani is the latest in a series of executions in Iran involving individuals accused of espionage for Israel, particularly since the outbreak of the June war.
Iran has one of the highest execution rates in the world and has long used the death penalty in national security cases, including allegations of spying. Following the conflict, rights groups and international media have reported a sharp increase in arrests and executions on such charges.
The Telegraph reported that executions in Iran have surged since the June war, citing data from human rights group HRANA indicating that the number of executions has risen significantly, including for those accused of links to Israel. The Sunday Times has also reported that dozens more people could face execution on similar charges.