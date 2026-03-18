China will continue mediation efforts to push for a ceasefire and an end to fighting in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Wang said the war should never have happened and there was no reason for it to continue.

He made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the UAE president’s special envoy to China.

Wang also voiced support for the United Arab Emirates in safeguarding its sovereignty and security, the statement said.