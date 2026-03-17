US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he is “not afraid” of deploying boots on the ground in Iran when asked about concerns that such a move could lead to a situation like the Vietnam War.
"I'm really not afraid of anything," he said at the White House.
"To me, Iran is something that was essentially, largely over in two or three days, because the Navy was wiped out, almost immediately, the Air Force came next, the anti-aircraft came next. I mean, we're flying over Iran."
The United States “does not need the help of anyone,” President Donald Trump said, as he criticized NATO allies for refusing to join the US-led military campaign against Iran.
Writing on Truth Social, Trump said most NATO countries had indicated they did not want to get involved in the operation despite broadly supporting Washington’s position that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon.
“I always considered NATO … to be a one way street — We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us,” Trump said, adding that the United States spends “hundreds of billions of dollars” defending allied countries.
Trump argued that US forces had already inflicted decisive damage on Iran.
Because of that, he wrote, “WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE,” extending the point beyond NATO to include Japan, Australia and South Korea.
Authorities in Tehran have issued sweeping warnings ahead of Iran’s annual fire festival, Chaharshanbeh Suri, framing the centuries-old celebration as a potential flashpoint for unrest during wartime.
The festival has long been a source of friction between the public and the state, but this year officials appear particularly concerned amid U.S.-Israeli strikes and fresh calls for mass participation, including appeals this week from exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi.
Judicial and security bodies have sent text messages directly to citizens. One such message, reportedly from a provincial justice department, warned that any “noise, commotion or unconventional behaviour” that disrupts public order could result in punishments including imprisonment and flogging.
On Tuesday, chief justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei warned dissenters and repeated orders to confiscate the assets of those deemed “collaborators with the enemy,” again raising the possibility of capital punishment.
“We warn all elements who intend to threaten public security that if they act, they will face firm legal action, and there will be no leniency,” he said.
The Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) spokesman, Brigadier General Ali-Mohammad Naeini, used even sharper language, describing the day as a “Charshanbeh of burning enemies.”
He vowed that attacks on Israel and U.S. bases in the region would intensify while “symbols of monarchists, separatist terrorists and mercenaries inside the country” would be set ablaze.
Ahmad-Reza Radan, Iran’s police commander, appeared Monday at a pro-establishment gathering in Tehran and urged supporters “not to leave the arena” to the opposition, calling the night “a decisive night” for the state.
Marked by bonfires, fireworks and rituals rooted in pre-Islamic traditions, Charshanbeh Suri has frequently drawn official scrutiny since the 1979 revolution, with clerical leaders often dismissing it as incompatible with religious norms.
Despite repeated enforcement efforts involving police, paramilitary Basij forces and vigilante groups, the celebration has persisted.
Restrictions have also altered how the festival is observed: traditional practices such as jumping over small fires and spoon-banging at doors have, over time, given way in many areas to the use of homemade explosives, often resulting in injuries and property damage.
In recent years — especially following the 2022–23 “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests — the festival has taken on a more overtly political dimension, with young people chanting slogans and at times confronting security forces with firecrackers and improvised devices.
The wave of warnings followed messages by Iran’s exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi in recent days addressed to Iranians and the “international community and friends of Iran.”
He urged citizens to celebrate Charshanbeh Suri in “alleys and neighborhoods across the country” and called on global observers to keep their eyes on Iran and “not to allow the regime to use violence against the people determined to celebrate life, light and hope in the face of darkness.”
In a separate message, he directly urged Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to closely monitor developments on the night of the festival.
In a further video message posted Tuesday, he urged Iranians to avoid confrontation with government forces while warning security personnel to leave people in peace.
“These malevolent agents intend to drag your festival of light, purity and life into darkness, filth and death. Do not give them this opportunity,” he said.
Online reactions suggest the calls for participation are resonating with some younger Iranians, who frame the festival as both a national tradition and a symbol of resistance.
One user wrote that holding Charshanbeh Suri this year would mean “turning a national ritual into a symbol of standing against the regime and honoring those who gave their lives for the homeland.”
Another post declared: “Tomorrow night we will witness the largest Charshanbeh Suri in Iran’s history. I dare you to touch even a hair on the heads of our compatriots.”
Britain’s Minister of State Jenny Chapman told the House of Lords she would make sure the Starmer government will "attend to" the Islamic Republic's threats against Iran International TV after Baroness Helena Kennedy KC warned that Tehran had signaled possible military targeting of sites linked to the broadcaster.
"The assassination of Larijani was made possible thanks to valuable intelligence that Israeli intelligence services received from residents of Tehran over the past 24 hours," an Israeli official told Iran International.
"In recent days, Larijani had behaved arrogantly, appearing frequently in public (including at Quds Day rallies), engaging with both local and international media, and thereby exposing himself to public view, which ultimately led to his identification," the official said.
The Israeli official added that the country's intelligence services continue to receive numerous reports that "precisely guide them to the locations of Basij and IRGC checkpoints, significantly aiding their efforts."
The Netherlands is investigating whether Iran was involved in an attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam, Justice Minister David van Weel said on Tuesday.
“The possibility that Iran is involved in this attack is being explicitly investigated,” van Weel told parliament, adding there was no conclusive link at this stage.
Dutch prosecutors said four suspects aged 17 to 19 were arrested shortly after an arson attack caused a fire at the synagogue early on Friday, adding the act was carried out with terrorist intent.
Van Weel said the suspects had most likely been recruited.
The incident was one of several recent attacks in the Netherlands, including one targeting a Jewish school in Amsterdam, while a synagogue in Liege, Belgium, was also attacked.
The attacks caused no injuries but have led to increased security at Jewish sites.
Authorities are also examining whether the incidents are linked, while an extremist group has claimed responsibility on social media, though police have not confirmed its involvement.