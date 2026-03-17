The State Department has instructed all US diplomatic missions worldwide to “immediately” carry out security assessments, citing “the ongoing and developing situation in the Middle East and the potential for spillover effects,” The Washington Post reported citing a cable sent Tuesday.

The cable said “ALL posts worldwide” must convene Emergency Action Committees (EAC), multidisciplinary teams tasked with identifying and planning for threats, and reviewing their “security posture.”

The cable, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, originated from Undersecretary for Management Jason Evans, according to the report.