Israel’s military said on Tuesday that it struck missile production sites, command centers and air defense systems in Tehran, Shiraz and Tabriz a day earlier.

In Tehran, the strikes hit command centers linked to Iran’s security bodies, including the Intelligence Ministry and the Basij, it said. Israel’s military added that it also struck sites used to store and launch drones, ballistic missiles and air defense systems.

In Shiraz, the military said it struck an internal security forces command center and a ballistic missile site.

In Tabriz, additional air defense systems were destroyed, which the IDF said would expand Israel’s aerial superiority and help protect the country.

The Israeli military said the strikes were part of an ongoing campaign to deepen damage to Iran’s core systems and reduce its ability to threaten Israel.