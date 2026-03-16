Strikes on residential areas in Iran’s Markazi province killed five people and wounded seven others early on Monday, the deputy governor of Markazi province told semi-official Mehr news agency.

A missile strike around 4:30 am hit an area in a village near the city of Arak, killing four people, with the toll possibly rising, he was quoted as saying.

Another building in the city of Mahallat was struck, killing one person and injuring seven.

In the nearby city of Khomein, the Imam Reza school was hit, causing damage to nearby homes but no casualties.