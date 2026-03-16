Iran's Red Crescent says clinic, aid post damaged in strikes
The Iranian Red Crescent Society said the latest air raids on Tehran damaged one of its clinics and an aid relief post, posting footage online that appears to show broken glass and damaged equipment scattered across the floor in a facility.
The report came after Israel announced a new wave of attacks on Tehran early hours of Monday local time.
Several hospitals and other health facilities across Iran have been damaged since US-Israeli strikes began on February 28.