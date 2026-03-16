Japan has made no decision on escorting ships in Middle East, PM says
Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday that Tokyo had made no decision to dispatch naval vessels to escort ships in the Middle East and was still examining what it could do on its own and within its legal framework.
Takaichi is due to travel to Washington this week for talks with US President Donald Trump, and she said the Iran war will be on the agenda.
"We have not made any decisions whatsoever about dispatching escort ships. We are continuing to examine what Japan can do independently and what can be done within the legal framework," Takaichi told the parliament.