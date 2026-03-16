Several security checkpoints in Tehran were targeted in US-Israeli airstrikes on Sunday with at least two set up under bridges, Iran International can confirm.

The sites included checkpoints at Enghelab Square near the South Kargar intersection, the Molavi-Sahebjam area, Azadi Square, Hejazi Highway, Mortezagerd and Azadegan Highway.

Iranian authorities have recently moved security checkpoints beneath highway overpasses or into city tunnels in an attempt to shield personnel and equipment from airstrikes, as attacks increasingly target street-level deployments across the capital.

The circumstances surrounding the latest strikes and any possible casualties were not immediately clear.