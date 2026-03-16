Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told parliament that Tokyo has no plan to dispatch naval vessels to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We have not made any decisions whatsoever about dispatching escort ships. We are continuing to examine what Japan can do independently and what can be done within the legal framework,” Takaichi said.

Her comments come as President Donald Trump presses US allies to help protect the vital waterway, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supplies pass.

Australia also ruled out deploying warships to the Persian Gulf.