US President Donald Trump said he was hearing reports that Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei might not be alive, as questions continue about his whereabouts since the start of the war.

“I’m hearing he’s not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that’s surrender,” Trump said in an interview with NBC.

Trump added that no public proof had been shown that Mojtaba Khamenei is alive. The new leader has not appeared in public since the airstrike that killed his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei earlier in the conflict.

Trump also said Iran had sought negotiations to end the war but that Washington had rejected the current terms. “Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he said.