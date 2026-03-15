Fox News Digital reported that at least 75 US-based organizations, including far-left, Marxist, socialist, and Islamist groups, have staged protests supporting the Iranian regime since the outbreak of the war.

The demonstrations, coordinated across dozens of cities, echoed pro-Iran and pro-China messaging, according to a digital analysis of organizers’ communications, published on Fox on Saturday.

"The analysis found 50 far-left organizations, 22 Muslim groups supporting political Islam or theocracy, and three others with socialist-Islamist links. Last weekend alone, the protests took place in 63 cities across 29 states and Washington DC, with identical signs, chants, and digital toolkits being used to replicate the demonstrations," the report said.

"Investigations trace major funding to American-born tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham, based in Shanghai, whose network has been accused by US lawmakers of promoting the interests of the People’s Republic of China," the report added.