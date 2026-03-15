Security forces deploy in Tehran, Shiraz amid explosions reported across Iran
Eyewitness accounts received by Iran International report Basij forces gathering at a mosque in Tehran’s Hakimiyeh/Neshveh area, increased nighttime security assemblies at Khazaneh Bukharaei’s First Square, and Basij deployment at Valibiigi Elementary School in Shiraz.
Witnesses also reported explosions near Shiraz airport, an airbase, an industrial town, and the Quran Gate, as well as a powerful blast linked to tremors at early hours following similar unrest reported in multiple cities early Sunday.