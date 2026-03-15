The chief executives of ExxonMobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips warned Trump administration officials that disruption to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz is likely to worsen the global energy crisis, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, the executives delivered the message in recent White House meetings and conversations with Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, cautioning that continued instability around the strategic waterway would sustain market volatility and could trigger shortages of refined products.

They also warned that reopening the strait would be critical to avoiding broader economic fallout as the conflict continues.