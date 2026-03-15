Israel’s EL AL Airlines said Sunday it will begin operating special nonstop flights from Tel Aviv to New York starting Monday for US citizens seeking to leave the country after war-related cancellations.

In a statement, the carrier said it will run six dedicated flights for US passport holders whose original bookings were disrupted following the outbreak of the conflict.

EL AL said the flights are being coordinated with the US Embassy in Tel Aviv, the US State Department and Israel’s Ministry of Transportation.