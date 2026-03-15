Iran’s security forces detained protest rapper Hossein Afrasiab in Isfahan Province and transferred him to a detention facility run by the intelligence unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Saturday, sources familiar with the matter told Iran International.

Afrasiab was arrested at the entrance to Shahin Shahr, a city in Isfahan Province, by plainclothes security agents who “violently beat him” before transferring him to the IRGC intelligence detention facility known as Alef-Ta at Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan, the sources said.

There is no information yet on the charges against him or what accusations he may face.

Afrasiab has previously collaborated musically with Iranian protest rapper Toomaj Salehi, who was sentenced to death in 2024 before the sentence was later revoked.