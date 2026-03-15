Iran is not responsible for attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, including the Ras Tanura refinery and attempted drone strikes on the Shaybah oil field, Reuters reported, citing an interview with Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

“Iran is not the party responsible for these attacks, and if Iran had carried them out, it would have announced it,” Reuters quoted Alireza Enayati, as saying.

He said he was in ongoing contact with Saudi officials, with relations “progressing naturally.”