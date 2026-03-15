Iran’s exiled prince Reza Pahlavi urged Iranians abroad to protest outside Iranian embassies during Charshanbeh Suri, an ancient Iranian fire festival held before Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

“My compatriots… this year, we will mark Charshanbeh Suri with solemn national pride in memory of the brave souls who have sacrificed their lives to reclaim Iran and our national identity,” Pahlavi wrote in a message posted on X.

“I call on all Iranians abroad to gather on Charshanbeh Suri in front of the regime’s embassies around the world and shout with one voice: the Iranian nation will not rest until Iran is liberated and the Islamic Republic is consigned to history,” he added.

Pahlavi also urged US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to monitor developments during the festival to ensure Iranian authorities do not use violence against people marking the day inside the country.

“By celebrating the glorious tradition of Charshanbeh Suri, we welcome Norooz and the spring of Iranian freedom, and we show the world that the day of Iran’s liberation draws near,” he said.