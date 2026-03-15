Saudi defense ministry intercepts 10 drones in Riyadh and eastern region
The Saudi Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that 10 drones targeting Riyadh and the Eastern Province were successfully intercepted and destroyed.
The Saudi Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that 10 drones targeting Riyadh and the Eastern Province were successfully intercepted and destroyed.
United Arab Emirate's Ministry of Interior said on Sunday air defense systems are dealing with a missile threat, advising to stay safe and follow official warnings.
Eyewitness accounts received by Iran International report Basij forces gathering at a mosque in Tehran’s Hakimiyeh/Neshveh area, increased nighttime security assemblies at Khazaneh Bukharaei’s First Square, and Basij deployment at Valibiigi Elementary School in Shiraz.
Witnesses also reported explosions near Shiraz airport, an airbase, an industrial town, and the Quran Gate, as well as a powerful blast linked to tremors at early hours following similar unrest reported in multiple cities early Sunday.
A video received by Iran International shows powerful explosions in southern Tehran in the early hours of Sunday, with residents describing the strikes as “very heavy.” Reports indicate multiple areas across the southern parts of the city were targeted.
Fox News Digital reported that at least 75 US-based organizations, including far-left, Marxist, socialist, and Islamist groups, have staged protests supporting the Iranian regime since the outbreak of the war.
The demonstrations, coordinated across dozens of cities, echoed pro-Iran and pro-China messaging, according to a digital analysis of organizers’ communications, published on Fox on Saturday.
"The analysis found 50 far-left organizations, 22 Muslim groups supporting political Islam or theocracy, and three others with socialist-Islamist links. Last weekend alone, the protests took place in 63 cities across 29 states and Washington DC, with identical signs, chants, and digital toolkits being used to replicate the demonstrations," the report said.
"Investigations trace major funding to American-born tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham, based in Shanghai, whose network has been accused by US lawmakers of promoting the interests of the People’s Republic of China," the report added.
A video received by Iran International on Saturday shows the destruction of Iranian missile launchers stored in a warehouse inside a mountain near the town of Zarrinabad in Zanjan province in northwest Iran following US and Israeli strikes.