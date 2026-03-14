Residents reported new explosions around midday Saturday in several Iranian cities, including Isfahan, Bandar Abbas, Shiraz and Sanandaj.
Witnesses said an explosion was heard in Sanandaj, Kordestan province, around noon. In Shiraz, several blasts were reported at about 12:15 p.m. local time. A resident also reported hearing an explosion in Bandar-e Bostanu in Hormozgan province.
Later, at around 2:40 p.m., multiple explosions were reported in Isfahan, according to residents.
More than 60 bulldozers belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that were intended to rebuild missile storage sites were destroyed in Israeli strikes, a source in the Israeli Air Force told Iran International.
The heavy equipment, the source said, was being prepared to repair and restore missile facilities damaged in recent attacks.
IRGC personnel responsible for launching missiles are expected to return to the sites in an attempt to resume operations, according to the source.
“Members of the Revolutionary Guards who are responsible for firing missiles will return to these locations and will try to launch missiles.”
Asked whether Israeli forces would target personnel returning to the facilities, the source said the Israeli Air Force would continue striking individuals it considers a threat to Israel.
The United States forces hit more than 90 Iranian military targets by carrying out a large-scale precision strike on Iran’s Kharg Island on Friday night, US Central Command said on Saturday.
“The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites. US forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, while preserving the oil infrastructure,” CENTCOM said.
Basij forces in Tehran are hiding and afraid, the Israeli military said, adding that its aircraft were operating over the city and targeting Basij members and their checkpoints.
The IDF said on its Persian-language account on X that Basij forces who had previously carried out deadly crackdowns against their fellow citizens were now in hiding.
“When you hear the sound of our aircraft in the streets, it is proof that the streets are being cleansed of violence and that fear is shifting from the Iranian people to the terrorist Basij forces,” the post read.
Israel said on Saturday it struck Iran’s main space research center and a factory used to produce air defense systems in attacks across Tehran.
The Israeli military said the space center contained laboratories used for research and for developing military satellites for surveillance, intelligence gathering and fire direction across the Middle East.
It also said it hit several sites linked to Iran’s air defense production, including a key factory used to manufacture air defense systems.
The IDF said the strikes were part of a broader effort to deepen damage to Iran’s core military infrastructure.