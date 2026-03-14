Trump says Iran wants deal but any agreement ‘not acceptable’
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran is “totally defeated” and seeking a deal with Washington, but added that any agreement proposed so far would be unacceptable to him.
“The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal — but not a deal that I would accept!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Saturday.
A missile hit a helipad inside the US Embassy compound in Baghdad early Saturday, two Iraqi security officials said.
Footage from the Associated Press showed a column of smoke rising over the sprawling embassy complex, one of the largest US diplomatic facilities in the world.
The compound has previously been targeted by rockets and drones launched by militias aligned with Iran. The US Embassy in Baghdad did not immediately comment on the incident.
On Friday, the embassy renewed its Level 4 security alert for Iraq, warning that Iran and allied militia groups have carried out attacks against US citizens, interests and infrastructure and could continue to do so.
US Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday praised President Donald Trump for ordering strikes on Iran, saying the action came “in the nick of time” to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
"The Iranian regime thought they were dealing with Biden or Obama, believing we’d beg them not to go forward and give them a bunch of money. They made a fatal miscalculation. The enrichment time to go from 60 to 90% - which is weapons grade - is weeks not months. Midnight Hammer saved the world from a nuclear armed ayatollah. That alone would be the greatest legacy for any president," he posted on X.
"Epic Fury is now designed to break the back of this evil empire. You and your team are smartly making our country and the world safer. God bless you. Keep pouring it on," Graham added.
President Donald Trump said on Friday US Central Command carried out a major bombing raid on Iran’s Kharg Island, adding American forces destroyed all military targets on the island while deliberately avoiding oil infrastructure.
"Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island. Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," Trump posted on Truth Social.
"During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World. Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it! Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World! Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!' he added.