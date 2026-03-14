US President Donald Trump dismissed reports by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times that US refueling tanker aircraft were destroyed in a strike in Saudi Arabia, saying on Saturday that none of the planes had been lost.
Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the base had been hit a few days earlier, but the aircraft were not struck or destroyed.
“Four of the five had virtually no damage, and are already back in service. One had slightly more damage but will be in the air shortly. None were destroyed, or close to that, as the Fake News said in headlines,” he wrote.
Trump accused the two newspapers and other media outlets of misleading reporting on the incident.
“Their terrible reporting is the exact opposite of the actual facts! They are truly sick and demented people that have no idea the damage they cause the United States of America,” the US president said.
Iran’s state media warned residents and workers in areas around the Jebel Ali, Khalifa and Fujairah ports in the United Arab Emirates to leave immediately, saying the locations could be targeted in the coming hours.
According to the statement, these areas have become legitimate targets because US military forces are present and hiding among civilian facilities.
It called on citizens, port workers and anyone near the facilities to evacuate as soon as possible to protect their lives.
Residents reported new explosions around midday Saturday in several Iranian cities, including Isfahan, Bandar Abbas, Shiraz and Sanandaj.
Witnesses said an explosion was heard in Sanandaj, Kordestan province, around noon. In Shiraz, several blasts were reported at about 12:15 p.m. local time. A resident also reported hearing an explosion in Bandar-e Bostanu in Hormozgan province.
Later, at around 2:40 p.m., multiple explosions were reported in Isfahan, according to residents.
More than 60 bulldozers belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that were intended to rebuild missile storage sites were destroyed in Israeli strikes, a source in the Israeli Air Force told Iran International.
The heavy equipment, the source said, was being prepared to repair and restore missile facilities damaged in recent attacks.
IRGC personnel responsible for launching missiles are expected to return to the sites in an attempt to resume operations, according to the source.
“Members of the Revolutionary Guards who are responsible for firing missiles will return to these locations and will try to launch missiles.”
Asked whether Israeli forces would target personnel returning to the facilities, the source said the Israeli Air Force would continue striking individuals it considers a threat to Israel.
The United States forces hit more than 90 Iranian military targets by carrying out a large-scale precision strike on Iran’s Kharg Island on Friday night, US Central Command said on Saturday.
“The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites. US forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, while preserving the oil infrastructure,” CENTCOM said.