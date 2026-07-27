In Iran, everyone is watching the same number this summer. The US dollar is trading at around 1.9 million rials in Tehran’s open market, and the government has turned stopping it from reaching 2 million into a priority.

The state is spending scarce reserves to defend that line. The market is bracing for it to be crossed.

To understand why one exchange rate commands this much attention, it helps to know what the number means in Iranian life. The rial is a currency people try not to hold.

Salaries are paid in it, but many Iranians with savings convert them into dollars, crypto, gold, property or even food items with a longer shelf life as quickly as they can.

The dollar rate is the thermometer of everything else: rents, medicine, car prices and the cost of a grocery run.

When the rate crosses a round number, shopkeepers reprice, landlords renegotiate and expectations reset a step higher. Round numbers are not milestones on a financial chart; they are political events.

Here is the arc of that thermometer. Fifteen years ago, a dollar cost about 10,000 rials on the open market. In April 2025, it crossed 1 million.

This summer, it stands at the threshold of 2 million.

Spread over the first 15 years, the dollar doubled against the rial roughly once every two and a quarter years. The latest near-doubling took 15 months.

Put another way: it took 15 years to destroy 99 percent of the rial’s value against the dollar, and then 15 months to erase nearly half of what was left.

If inflation and depreciation continue at roughly their recent pace, the 3-million line could be five to eight months away. The latest halving of the currency’s value has arrived far faster than the average over the previous 15 years.

Why the central bank cannot hold the line

The engine behind this is not mysterious. Iran’s official statistics agency reports that consumer prices in June were 88.6 percent higher than a year earlier; the inflation families feel at the grocery store runs higher still.

The dollar has nearly doubled alongside the prices around it.

The inflation itself is rooted in fiscal arithmetic. The war and blockade have severely constrained Iran’s oil exports and maritime trade, while tax revenue is sinking with the economy.

The government is financing a substantial portion of its widening deficit through the banking system and central-bank liquidity creation—effectively expanding the money supply to meet its bills.

Monthly inflation has recently been running as high as 7 to 9 percent. For American readers, one comparison does the work of a statistics table: Iran is now living through something close to its own version of the 2022 US inflation shock almost every month.

The central bank’s playbook for moments like this is familiar to every Iranian. When it cannot stop the dollar’s rise, it tries to postpone losing the round number for as long as possible.

It does so through market interventions and public messaging that intensify in the final stretch.

In the winter of 2024-25, it fought exactly this battle at the 900,000-rial level and managed to push the crossing of 1 million until after the Iranian New Year in March.

But that defense was financed by oil revenue.

This one is being waged mid-war, under blockade and with exports sharply constrained. It is drawing on the remnant of reserves the country will need to import medicine and food.

A central bank without reliable oil income can buy weeks, not a new trend. Every week it buys may increase the pressure behind the next jump.

What happens next depends on the course of the war, the scale of central-bank intervention and whether oil exports resume.

If inflation and depreciation continue at their recent pace, the 2-million line could fall as soon as August.

A wider war would likely freeze the market first and then send it sharply higher when trading resumes. A durable ceasefire could slow or even temporarily reverse the move.

In every version, the greatest burden falls on Iranian families paid in rials and unable to convert their income or savings into anything safer.

They are watching each round number arrive sooner than the one before.