The long-running conservative Ettelaat newspaper said on Tuesday that simultaneously closing the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb would hurt Iran in the long term.

The newspaper said such closures could provide Iran with short-term leverage but would not offer a sustainable advantage.

It added that the global economy might withstand several weeks of severe disruption, but a crisis lasting months would intensify economic pressure and greatly increase the likelihood of broad intervention by major powers.