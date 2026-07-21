Qatar and Pakistan have launched a joint effort to revive Iran-US diplomacy as military exchanges entered their ninth day, while Tehran confirmed receiving new mediation proposals even as hardliners continued to oppose negotiations.
Pakistan and Qatar urged Tehran and Washington on Monday to halt hostilities and resume implementation of a previously signed memorandum of understanding.
Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni traveled to Islamabad on Monday carrying a message from President Masoud Pezeshkian as part of the mediation effort. Regional media reported he was also expected to meet Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.
According to Israel's Channel 14, Qatar proposed that the United States suspend further military strikes while Iran reopens both the northern and southern shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz for a 10-day period.
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The US State Department has urged American citizens worldwide to "exercise increased caution" as the conflict with Iran continues, warning that the security environment remains volatile and could escalate unexpectedly.
In a global travel alert issued Monday, the department advised Americans in the Middle East to prepare for possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures and other travel disruptions.
It also urged Americans outside the region to reconsider travel to and through the Middle East, warning of an increased risk of attacks targeting US diplomatic facilities and locations associated with the United States and American citizens around the world.
France has accused Iranian security services of detaining two members of its embassy staff for several hours and physically assaulting one of them, in what Paris called a serious breach of diplomatic immunity that "cannot go without consequences."
Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the two diplomats were stopped on Sunday evening, held without explanation and interrogated before being allowed to return to the French embassy.
"One of them was physically abused," Barrot said, describing the incident as an "extremely serious act of intimidation" and a "flagrant violation of diplomatic immunity." Both officials are now safe and are expected to return to France within hours, he added.
According to Barrot, the two officials oversaw French programs supporting Iranian civil society, particularly artists and scientists.
He said he had informed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that the incident was "serious and unacceptable" and "cannot go without consequences."
The incident comes amid sharply deteriorating relations between Paris and Tehran.
Last week, Barrot reiterated that France would oppose lifting sanctions on Iran unless Tehran abandoned its nuclear ambitions and what Paris describes as its destabilizing regional activities.
France has also pushed for a broader European role in negotiations over Iran's nuclear program and regional policies.
The two countries have also been locked in a long-running dispute over French nationals held in Iran.
France continues to demand the release of Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who have been imprisoned in Iran since 2022. Paris has described their detention as arbitrary and has accused Tehran of using foreign nationals as diplomatic leverage.
Earlier this year, France filed a case against Iran at the International Court of Justice over alleged violations of consular rights.
The detention of embassy staff marks a further escalation, extending tensions beyond disputes over detained citizens to diplomats protected under international law.
Iranian authorities had not publicly commented on the incident by Monday evening.
The crew of a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz abandoned the vessel after it was struck by an unknown projectile off the Omani coast, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said.
UKMTO said the vessel's company security officer reported the crew had taken to a lifeboat following the incident near Limah.
The report came shortly after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed explosions had triggered "massive fires" aboard two oil tankers attempting to transit what it described as the strait's unsafe southern route.
US Central Command said in a post on X Monday that it completed another round of strikes against Iran on the 10th night of attacks.
CENTCOM said US forces targeted Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites and air defense systems to reduce Iran’s ability to attack commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
It added that commercial shipping through the strait was continuing and said US forces had helped facilitate the passage of about 900 commercial vessels carrying 450 million barrels of crude oil since early May.
Foreign intelligence penetration of Iran is hardly a secret. But Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has now suggested the operation goes beyond locating officials or stealing information and seeks to influence decision-making inside the Islamic Republic itself.
The remark marked a subtle but significant shift. Iranian officials have long acknowledged espionage and intelligence breaches, particularly after the precision with which senior commanders, nuclear scientists and political leaders have been located and targeted exposed profound vulnerabilities within Iran's security establishment.
Speaking in the first part of a nearly 90-minute podcast interview, Araghchi suggested foreign intelligence activity inside Iran may be something more ambitious than gathering intelligence: shaping the decisions of the state itself.
He made the remarks when asked by establishment podcaster Javad Mogoei about the opening hours of the war, when coordinated strikes killed Iran's supreme leader along with several senior military, security and political figures.
"I believe this security breach is not limited merely to infiltration and obtaining information," Araghchi said.
"Sometimes it also exists in influencing the decision-making process itself. And even more importantly, it extends to shaping our psychological environment and public perception."
Araghchi did not identify any foreign intelligence service or explain how such influence might operate, although Israel appeared to be the implied actor in the discussion.
To Alex Vatanka, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, that distinction was the most revealing part of the interview.
"The job of these assets isn't just to leak the location of leaders in a certain place to be killed," Vatanka told Iran International. "It is to influence decision-making. It's to influence the policy process."
Vatanka believes Araghchi's remarks were directed as much at Iran's internal political debate as at foreign intelligence operations.
"He's hinting that elements inside the regime are openly arguing for policies that the enemy—the United States and Israel—prefer," he said. "Is he talking about the pro-war hawks? Is this part of scoring points against one another? Could well be."
"These things are obviously not accidental," he added. "This is very much messaging at a moment of war."
Mogoei nevertheless raised another possibility, invoking Masoud Kashmiri, the alleged infiltrator who rose through the ranks of the Islamic Republic before the 1981 bombing that killed President Mohammad Ali Rajai and Prime Minister Mohammad-Javad Bahonar.
"Perhaps we have another Kashmiri," he suggested.
Araghchi did not endorse the comparison, saying Iran's adversaries had become familiar with the supreme leader's routine and that the Intelligence Ministry meeting may simply have coincided by chance.
Whether Araghchi was describing a sophisticated foreign influence operation or speaking more broadly about the effect of outside pressure on Iran's internal politics is where analysts begin to diverge.
Omid Memarian, an Iran analyst at DAWN, said one possible manifestation of the kind of influence Araghchi described would be officials advocating policies that prolong the war despite the damage continued conflict causes to the Islamic Republic's own interests.
"Some of the decisions they are making are exactly the things that Israelis might wish for," Memarian told Iran International.
"When it comes to Iran's national security and national interests, they don't make sense,” he added. "We see the smoke. We don't see the fire."
Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior director of the Iran Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said Araghchi's comments should also be viewed through the lens of Iran's internal political rivalries.
"That doesn't mean these guys are doves by any measure," Taleblu told Iran International. "But it does mean that they have different views about how best to preserve, protect and defend the Islamic Republic."
Taleblu said public acknowledgments of security failures are often aimed less at the Iranian public than at rival political factions or security institutions, with officials defending their own approach while criticizing competing strategies.
He said Araghchi's comments also highlighted a less discussed aspect of intelligence operations: their ability to shape leaders' perceptions rather than merely gather information.
"Influence is to shape their decision-making, perhaps by lulling the Supreme Leader's office into a false sense of security and back into the routines that existed before," he said.