Israeli intelligence assessed that Iran moved thousands of uranium-enrichment centrifuges into tunnels deep inside Pickaxe Mountain last fall, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Israeli and US officials.

Israel shared the intelligence with the United States, saying the centrifuges were transferred after US and Israeli strikes targeted Iran’s three main nuclear sites during the June 2025 war.

Moving centrifuges to the site would not necessarily mean Iran was establishing an enrichment facility there and Tehran may have stored surviving equipment underground to protect it from attacks, according to the report.