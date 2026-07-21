Qatar condemns Houthi accusations against Saudi Arabia
Qatar condemned on Tuesday remarks by the Houthi military spokesman accusing Saudi Arabia of blockading Yemen and restricting maritime navigation.
The Qatari foreign ministry called on the international community to enforce UN Security Council resolutions on Yemen and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.
It said freedom of navigation in international waterways was a fundamental principle of international law and expressed Doha’s full support for measures taken by Saudi Arabia to protect its security and sovereignty.