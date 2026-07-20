US President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social an X post by Iranian-American activist Masih Alinejad condemning Iran’s execution of 19-year-old protester Erfan Esfandiyari.“While the world watches the war, the Islamic Republic of Iran hanged a 19-year-old boy today,” Alinejad wrote.She said Esfandiyari, his parents’ only child, was executed for sheltering protesters fleeing security forces.Sources told Iran International that Iranian authorities buried Esfandiyari without his family present and barred his relatives from holding a funeral. He was among 12 defendants sentenced to death in the Ali Khani Square case over the January 2026 uprising in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.Another defendant in the case, Alireza Raisi, whose cousin was killed during the protests, faces imminent execution after Iran’s Supreme Court reinstated and upheld his death sentence, according to the sources.