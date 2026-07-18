Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday they carried out a simultaneous missile and drone attack on fighter shelters and a large aircraft parking apron at a US base in Azraq, Jordan, destroying at least two fighter jets and three other US aircraft and damaging several others.

The Guards said the strike was part of the 20th wave of its "Nasr 2" operation and came in response to US attacks the previous night.

The statement also urged Jordanians and members of the Jordanian military to attack US troops, calling on them to "kill them by any means".