A member of Iran's Expediency Council said Iran was attacking ships in the Omani section of the Strait of Hormuz because its enemies were transporting military equipment through Omani waters that threatened Iran's national security.
"We attack ships in the Omani section of the Strait of Hormuz because the enemy transports its military equipment through that route and via Omani waters to endanger our national security," Hossein Mozaffar said.
Mozaffar also said Iran was facing a "deceitful and treacherous enemy" that had abandoned negotiations and said Tehran should adhere to the conditions set by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.