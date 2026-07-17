An Iranian cleric said any negotiations or agreement with the United States would run counter to the position of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, urging officials to abandon hopes of talks after the recent war.

“Some officials still pin their hopes on negotiations despite the war. There should be no more talk of negotiations, and trust in the United States, even under the name of understanding or agreement, is contrary to Mojtaba Khamenei’s position,” Mohammad Mehdi Hosseini Hamedani, Friday prayer leader in Karaj, said during prayers on Friday.

Hosseini Hamedani also said calls for retaliation were “not warmongering” and would keep war away from the region, adding that “with it, sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz will remain permanently in the hands of the Islamic Republic.”