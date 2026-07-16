Iran continues to hold talks with the United States and wants to reach a deal, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.

“Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and has expressed that they want to make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows” from the US military, Leavitt said.

She said recent US strikes followed what Washington described as Iran’s violation of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding barring attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

“President Trump is not going to sit by and allow these active acts of terrorism to take place in the Strait without ensuring Iran pays consequences for that,” she said.

Leavitt said Trump remained open to diplomacy but would not allow Iran to attack shipping without consequences.

She said the US had demonstrated it could strike Iran “anytime, anywhere, any place,” adding that Tehran’s ability to defend itself had been “essentially wiped out.”