Retaliation against anyone responsible for killing Iran's former supreme leader is certain, and could be carried out through international mechanisms or by people who see it as their duty to pursue justice for those killed, Iranian lawmaker Esmail Kowsari said.

"The issue of retaliation and punishing those responsible for killing the leader is certain, and only the method and channel of carrying it out may differ - whether through international mechanisms or by those who see themselves as obliged to pursue the rights of the martyrs," Kowsari, a member of parliament's National Security Commission, told the Defa Press news agency.