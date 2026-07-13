Araghchi says US should be held accountable over Hormuz disruption
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Washington of illegal and provocative conduct in the Strait of Hormuz and said the international community should hold the United States accountable, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported on Monday.
In a phone call with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Araghchi said US actions had endangered regional peace and security and caused unprecedented disruption to commercial shipping.