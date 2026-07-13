Iran will not carry out its commitments under a memorandum of understanding with the United States as long as Washington fails to meet its own obligations, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

Baghaei said the MoU had entered a crisis but argued that Iran had not initiated any breach. He accused the United States of violating several parts of the 14-clause document before a one-month period covering Iran’s Strait of Hormuz commitments had expired.

“As long as the other side remains committed to its obligations, we will carry out ours,” Baghaei said. “Wherever the other side violated its commitments, we also did not implement ours.”

He said Iran would continue withholding its obligations while US violations persisted.

Baghaei also said Iran was seeking a joint mechanism with Oman for the Strait of Hormuz, but US pressure on Muscat had obstructed the effort.

He added that Iran has not attacked and will not attack any regional country and that the strikes were directed only at US bases, facilities and positions used in attacks on Iran.

Baghaei said the targets included logistical and support infrastructure used by the United States.

Qatar, Oman and Pakistan continued mediation efforts between Iran and the United States in recent days, Baghaei said, adding that Tehran had remained in contact with all three countries and that the discussions were continuing.