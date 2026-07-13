Ships transit Hormuz with tracking systems off – Bloomberg
A steady stream of ships has passed through the Strait of Hormuz with tracking systems switched off in recent days as visible traffic declined following renewed US-Iran fighting, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
All six commodity carriers that crossed the strait on Sunday had their transponders turned off, according to preliminary Kpler data analyzed by Bloomberg.
Such untracked crossings outnumbered observable passages during the previous three days, the report said.