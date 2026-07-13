France will not lift sanctions on Iran unless Tehran abandons its nuclear program, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Monday.

“There will be no lifting of sanctions as long as Iran does not renounce its nuclear program,” Barrot told BFM TV.

Barrot said neither Iran nor the United States had an interest in renewed fighting.

He said France was ready to help clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz once calm was restored, but the French Navy had not begun the operation because hostilities had resumed.

Barrot also said French military bases in the Middle East were secure.