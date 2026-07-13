State-affiliated Iranian media claimed early Monday that Iran had launched a new wave of missile and drone attacks against US military bases and naval assets across the region.

Nour News, which is affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reported that "extensive missile and drone attacks" against US bases and vessels had begun.

Sabereen News, a Telegram channel close to Iran-backed armed groups, separately claimed that several ballistic missiles had been launched from western and central Iran toward US military positions in the region.

The claims could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate comment from the US military.