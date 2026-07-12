US strikes appear to have expanded early Monday local time compared with previous days, based on reports emerging from Iranian media.
Eskan News' Telegram channel reported that the latest wave of attacks targeted a wider range of locations across southern and western Iran than previous strikes.
According to the report, the targeted areas include Qeshm, Sirik, Bandar Abbas, Jask, Bushehr, Khondab, Bandar Mahshahr, Behbahan, Andimeshk, Dezful, Ahvaz, Abadan and Khorramshahr.
The report could not be independently verified, and neither US nor Iranian authorities have immediately confirmed the full scope of the reported attacks.