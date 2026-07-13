Oil prices climbed sharply and Asian shares slipped on Monday as fighting intensified in the Persian Gulf and Iran claimed to have closed the Strait of Hormuz, renewing fears of supply disruptions and higher global inflation.

Brent crude rose 3.3% to $78.50 a barrel after falling as low as $70.14 in recent weeks, while US crude gained 3.4% to $73.83 a barrel.

The dollar strengthened alongside bond yields as investors increased bets that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates.